Masks now required for everyone on the University of Toledo campus while indoors

BGSU is also requiring everyone to mask up while indoors on campus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Everyone on the University of Toledo's campus is now required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The university tweeted out that this will be "effective immediately" due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Masks do not need to be worn outdoors, when alone in an office or while eating.

Lucas County has reached the "substantial" level of COVID-19 community transmission per CDC guidelines.

Bowing Green State University recently made masks required for everyone on campus while indoors as well, as Wood County is also in the "substantial" level of community transmission.

More information on the mask requirement can be found on the University of Toledo website.