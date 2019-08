NAPOLEON, Ohio — Just after 9 a.m. Friday, Napoleon Police were notified about a man who entered the Walmart Super Center on Scott Street wearing a mask and carrying backpack. The man then entered the store's bathroom.

Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender happened to be in the store at the time and apprehended the man as Napoleon police arrived.

The man was unarmed and his reason for wearing the mask is unknown at this time.