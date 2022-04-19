Masks now optional on TARTA buses

The move comes after a federal judge in Florida overturned the national mask mandate covering planes and other forms of public transportation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Nov. 7, 2021.

TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski announced Tuesday that masks will now be optional both on board vehicles and within TARTA facilities.

Front-door boarding is also set to return to all TARTA fixed-route buses.

The move comes after a federal judge in Florida overturned the national mask mandate covering planes and other forms of public transportation Monday.

While TARTA is no longer requiring masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends that people wear them while using public transportation.

Koprowski said that any riders or employees who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do and operators will still carry complimentary masks on board their vehicles.

"TARTA will keep customers informed of any changes and thanks both customers and employees for their patience as we navigate our way through this rapidly changing landscape," Koprowski said in a press release.