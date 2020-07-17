Mask mandate met with mixed reactions in Lucas County

Although no longer a choice beginning July 17 at 6 p.m., opinions are still split when it comes to mask requirements.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The debate to wear a mask is no longer a debate in Lucas County. Beginning at 6 p.m. on July 17, masks will now be required in public places, including inside businesses, after the county saw a spike in cases and hospitalizations the last two weeks. Reaction to the mandate differs depending on who you ask.

“It's such a debate,” J&G Pizza Palace manager Nick Dallas said. “I mean you talk to this person and you know it's just back and forth.”

Some people walking in downtown Sylvania on Thursday said they already feel safer.

"I'm absolutely glad,” Holland resident Terri Clement said. “I'm really glad. I feel safer that way. We need to be protected.”

"We have to stop this virus and I feel that it's a positive note,” shopper Jackie Billegas said. "We need to continue and follow rules. We have rules we need to follow and I think Ohio's doing it in putting masks for everything.”

The mandate includes masks inside businesses as well. Some shops said it may affect them financially, but people are getting used to them, too.

"I think it's going to impact maybe some dine-in,” Dallas said, “But we don't have a lot of capacity anyway, so I don't think we're going to see too much of a decline.”

"Obviously you want to be as safe as possible,” Wildwood Anglers owner Bradley Dunkle said. “But you don't want to turn people away and give them a bad taste in their mouths of your shop.”

Dunkle added even know he doesn't have to choose anymore to require masks for customers, he's not going to ask those not wearing one why they aren't. But, if other customers are concerned he will try to keep everyone safe.

"I would probably ask very politely, like, "hey this person feels uncomfortable, do you mind at least standing six feet away, standing at the back of the shop",” he said. “I wouldn't necessarily ask them why they're not wearing a mask because, again, that's none of my business.”

Some people we spoke to say the mask should be your choice no matter what.

"I just think the mandate should be researched a little bit more because everybody touches the mask, how many times do you touch your mask in five minutes?" said shopper Julie Herrington.

Health officials have urged the wearing of face coverings to help protect others. When asked if she felt not wearing one was not looking out for others, Herrington said everyone should worry about themselves.

"Is your mask not working for you?” she asked. “If you feel safe wearing your mask you should not feel worried about me not wearing one.”

But almost everyone agreed for one reason or another that the mandate was coming.

"So many people were careless, the parties, the bars, the beaches, the block parties,” Clement said. “Yes, I saw it coming."

The red alert will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis by the state.