Mask mandate extended at Lucas County Courthouse

Visitors to the public areas of the courthouse must wear a face covering to protect against COVID-19 through at least Sept. 3.

TOLEDO, Ohio — People inside the Lucas County Courthouse will need to wear masks through at least Sept. 3, judges voted on Friday.

Administrative Judge Ian B. English signed the decision, which reads, "Upon a majority vote of the judges of this court the mask mandate for the public areas of the courthouse shall remain in effect until September 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m."

The courthouse reopened to the public on July 6, at which time visitors were still required to wear a mask or other facial covering to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.