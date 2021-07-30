Mask mandate extended at Lucas County Courthouse

TOLEDO, Ohio — People inside the Lucas County Courthouse will need to wear masks through at least Sept. 3, judges voted on Friday.
Administrative Judge Ian B. English signed the decision, which reads, "Upon a majority vote of the judges of this court the mask mandate for the public areas of the courthouse shall remain in effect until September 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m."
The courthouse reopened to the public on July 6, at which time visitors were still required to wear a mask or other facial covering to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Those entering the courthouse are encouraged to maintain as much social distance from others as possible, and people who are feeling ill are asked to remain at home.