Mask distribution events kick off Wednesday in Toledo

Three free disposable masks will be provided to each adult in attendance of select city events.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city leaders will be providing three free disposable masks to each adult participating at various city events and parks starting Wednesday.

The masks have been provided by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which donated 65,000 masks to Lucas County.

Here's a glimpse at the free distribution plan.

15,000 masks will be given away to residents:

July 29 at Ottawa Park near the Toledo Police Museum off of North Cove Blvd.

Aug. 5 at Smith Park near the basketball courts off of Fernwood Ave.

Aug. 12 at Navarre Park near the tennis court off of Navarre Ave.

15,000 masks given away during Drop Off Refuse and Recycling events:

Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at DeVeaux School

Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m at Longfellow Elementary School

10,000 masks are reserved for businesses:

5,000 of these masks have already been distributed in toolkits given to small businesses last week.

10,000 masks given to Stop & Shop:

These will be given Stop & Shop stores in Toledo for free distribution to customers.

3,000 masks given to Seaway Marketplace

These will be given to Seaway Marketplace, 1707 Cherry St., for free distribution to customers.

Residents may call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 for more information.