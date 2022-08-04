Non-mRNA COVID vaccine developed by Maryland-based Novavax under consideration for emergency use

According to the Verify team, there are two ways to get a vaccine greenlit by the FDA.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from April 8, 2022)

A Maryland company is hoping that its COVID-19 shot will be the fourth one to make the market as soon as it's approved.

The Gaithersburg-based Novavax product is based on traditional vaccine technology - not mRNA - and an approved shot would provide an option for people who are vaccine-hesitant because of mRNA technology or for those who are allergic to other shots.

After nearly two years, Novavax filed for emergency use authorization with the FDA in January.

"The more vaccines, the better, and particularly vaccines that have this high level of efficacy," said Dr. William Moss, the executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center, said. "90%, that's really fantastic. That puts it in the top group of vaccines in terms of the protective efficacy. And so I see it having a big role globally."

Novavax has said the overall efficacy of its vaccine candidate is 90.4%. Efficacy is the measurement of how well a vaccine prevents disease. The company's trial measured specific effectiveness against a number of SARS-CoV-2 variants; of the variants considered of "concern" or of "interest," as defined by the CDC, efficacy was 93.2%.

All cases of COVID-19 in trial vaccine recipients were mild, according to Novavax, and there were 10 moderate and four severe COVID-19 cases in the placebo group. Novavax says this means its vaccine touts 100% efficacy against moderate and severe disease.

According to the Verify team, there are two ways to get a vaccine greenlit by the FDA: with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or by applying for a license through a Biologics License Application (BLA).

“The only difference really between the emergency use and the licensure is that volunteers are observed for a longer period of time to see the duration of protection, and if there might be rare adverse events that occurred down the road," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and an affiliate of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

In layman's terms, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health said that the follow-up period after complete vaccination is typically longer when considering full licensure.

"After the clinical trials are finished, the difference between the Emergency Use Authorization and full licensure, for the public's information or knowledge, is basically the duration of follow-up or safety, not efficacy," Dr. Arnold Monto said. "Efficacy requirements are the same."