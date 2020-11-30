ODOT on standby as community prepares for season's first winter storm

ODOT crews will be on the roads around noon on Monday when rain begins to turn to snow.

It's that time of year, when temperatures begin to drop and snow starts to fall.

WTOL 11's First Alert weather team is predicting the first snow storm of the season beginning Monday and some people around the community say they need to get ready.

"I'm going to get salt and I should probably get a shovel. I don't know where mine is," said Bonnie Williams.

Others are well-prepared.

"I got out my bibs and my heavy winter coat and I'm ready to go start plowing and shoveling and having fun," said Eric Damask.

The signs that winter is here can be seen at local stores too.

"I've had people coming in getting salt, ice melt you know. Everything. Ice scrapers. Everything. They're going to need to be ready for the storm," said Brian Vanderhorst, manager at Ace Hardware.

They are not the only ones who are preparing. The Ohio Department of Transportation has crews ready to make sure the roadways are safe and clear.

Our crews are prepped and ready to go. Please be sure to give them plenty of room to work. https://t.co/jlGf8sYFtS — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 29, 2020

"So, across the state, we have about 18,000 plow trucks and 3,400 drivers, 839 thousand tons of salt - which is 96% of our total capacity - all ready to go, for whatever mother nature throws our way," said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT.

Bruning says crews will be out around noon on Monday.

Until then they will be waiting until conditions are appropriate to put trucks on the road.

"If we were to pre-treat you to put salt down in the rain, the rain will simply wash that off. That'll be a waste. So really there's not much that we can do with a storm that starts off as rain until it changes to snow," said Bruning. "Obviously once that happens that's when the real battle begins for us."

Bruning also wants to remind everyone, if you have to drive in the wintery weather to slow down and watch out for crews on the road.