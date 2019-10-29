TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Monday night crash around 8 p.m.

Police say 71-year-old Gary Krontz was making a left turn onto Alexis Road from NB I-75 when a collision happened between him and 46-year-old Earle Sorensen of San Antonio, Texas, who was traveling eastbound on Alexis Road approaching the NB I-75 exit ramp.

Krontz was trapped in his vehicle after the crash and had to be extricated by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department before being taken to St. Vincent's.

It is unclear who was at fault in the crash.