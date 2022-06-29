Mansfield Police Department issues Amber Alert for missing baby girl

The baby, whose name was not released, was taken by 38-year-old Mandy Jaynes. Authorities say Jaynes is a known drug addict.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted infant.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's office, the baby's mother, Mandy Jaynes, took her 2-week-old daughter and is now at an unknown location. The incident happened in the 1200 block of Woodville Road in Mansfield.

Police say Jaynes is a known drug addict and the baby is believed to be in danger. No other information on the infant has been provided.

Jaynes is 38-years-old, 5'1" tall, weighs 125 lbs, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with an Ohio license plate number of JBJ9577.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

