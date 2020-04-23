WAUSEON, Ohio — A house fire in Wauseon sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the 200 block of East Walnut Street around 1 a.m.



Fire officials say heavy smoke and fire was coming from the single-story home when they arrived. The home suffered severe damage to the inside.

A man inside the home was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Several other agencies assisted Wauseon Fire Department in fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.