TOLEDO, Ohio — A man faces felonious assault charges after Toledo Police officers witnessed him drag a woman with his car as she held onto the passenger door.

The officers saw the incident while they were patrolling the area of Cherry Street and Spielbusch on Oct. 11 around 3 a.m.

The woman eventually was able to get away from the vehicle and run to the curb. Officers said that's when the vehicle started to speed toward the woman in an attempt to strike her, but they were able to stop the car before that happened.

The driver then refused to get out of the vehicle after officers ordered him to do so multiple times. That's when the officers took control of the driver and placed him custody.

The driver said he was robbed by the woman, which was later found to be false.

The woman said she and the driver had been arguing about money that she said the driver owed her. The driver became upset and threw the money at her. When she tried to get out of the car, the driver then reversed on purpose and dragged her before she could get away, according to police.

The woman was treated on scene and did not have any serious injuries. The driver's name was not immediately released by police.