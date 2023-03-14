Mancy's Italian Grill to move to smaller location by early 2024

The move is an effort to align with what modern diners want: more intimate and private dining experiences, co-owner George Mancy said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mancy's Italian Grill is planning to downsize from its west Toledo location on Monroe Street to "a more intimate and contemporary setting," in the Sylvania-Toledo area by early 2024, the restaurant said in a press release.

Once a new location is secured, the transition period will be as brief as possible with "a few days of packing and moving equipment," co-owner George Mancy said.

Mancy said a location smaller than its current 11,000 square foot building at 5453 Monroe Street aligns with what modern diners want.

“Contemporary diners are looking for a more intimate experience uniting them to the food they enjoy, those who serve them, and the collective dining experience," he said in the press release. "A smaller restaurant gives guests the closeness they want with the feel of a private dining atmosphere.”

Mancy's Italian Grill, one of five restaurants part of the Mancy's Restaurant Group, has been at its current location for 26 years.

