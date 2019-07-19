TOLEDO, Ohio — Rooster Tinch proudly works for the Toledo Street Paper to make enough money to get by.

His motivation for a better life brings him out to the street selling his $1 papers for 12 to 13 hours a day.

If you've been to a Mud Hens game, chances are you've seen or at least walked by Rooster Tinch.

"I love my paper. I do this every day, you know, it's for such a great cause, I can't refuse to do it. This paper has put me on my feet you know, I hit Toledo January the 2nd with nothing and now I'm able to support myself," Tinch said.

His tan from hours out in the sun contrasts with his bright orange high visibility vest as he sells the Toledo Street Paper one dollar at a time.

"I make sure I have water with me, I make sure to stay in the shadier parts where I sell there is available shade around," Tinch said.

People around him enjoy the art loop and then dip into businesses for some air conditioning or walk by headed to the baseball game.

Rooster has to plan ahead. He knows where he can go as the heat rises.

"There's ProMedica, they've got the little splash park right there, you know there are other areas around I know I can go to," Tinch said.

the place he stays at night doesn't have air conditioning, but he says he's still able to get by.

"I don't really need it, I'm OK," Tinch said.

Would he mind if you dropped off a water or Gatorade to him while he's working those long days?

"Not at all, I'd actually appreciate it as a matter of fact," Tinch said.

And even has advice for others who might not be as experienced dealing with the hot weather.

"Lots of water guys, stay in the shade, watch your salt, you sweat a lot so make sure you've got some kind of salt to replace that, your body needs it," Tinch said.