TOLEDO, Ohio — A man with dementia is missing tonight from the Old West End neighborhood and Toledo police are asking for your help in locating him.

David Koch, 84, is missing from the 2400 block of Robinwood Avenue. Koch has dementia, according to TPD. He was wearing a green plaid shirt, tan pants and glasses.

Koch was driving a dark blue 2001 Volkswagen Beatle with Ohio plate GXH 7475.

If you have any information on where he may be, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.