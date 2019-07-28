PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A man died after being recovered in the waters of Lake Erie Sunday afternoon, according to the Catawba Island Police.

First responders were called around 3 p.m. to a possible drowning involving a 65-year-old man near Gem Beach.

After a 90-minute search, officers were able to find the victim and transport him to a waiting ProMedica helicopter, where an exhaustive resuscitation effort proved unsuccessful.

The incident happened on Catawba Island at Gem Beach.

The name of the victim is not being released pending next kin notification.

Other agencies to assist on the scene were the U.S. Coast Guard, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Dive Team, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Sandusky Fire Department Dive Team.