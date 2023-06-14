Outwit, outplay, outlast, out...walk? Man walks across Ohio to Survivor casting call in Put-in-Bay

Greg Insco has been trekking hundreds of miles around the U.S. since a late friend suggested he do so almost 20 years ago. He documents his journeys on YouTube.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — A YouTube personality and fan of the competitive reality series "Survivor" is crossing Ohio on foot to answer an open casting call for the show in Put-in-Bay Thursday.

The approximately two-week journey beginning in Cincinnati is the latest of multiple on-foot treks Greg Insco has made since 2009 in an attempt to get cast on the show, with hardships along the way mirroring the difficulties castaways face as they vie for the title of Sole Survivor every season.

He's embarked from Cincinnati before and walked all the way to Los Angeles, aiming to meet "Survivor" host Jeff Probst in person and pitch himself to casting directors. In one such journey in 2009, after 76 days of walking, Insco said the casting director he spoke with turned him down for the show, saying, "You're too nice, not greedy enough and don't have what it takes to outwit anyone."

"Those words literally haunted me for 12 years," Insco said.

But persistence is key, he said.

Another attempt came during the show's 41st season in the fall of 2021, when he thought he was walking to the live finale hosted by Probst which is typically held in Los Angeles. But, this was a season hampered by COVID-19 restrictions, and the finale was taped on-site in Fiji. Insco was walking to nowhere.

Why does Insco endure such trials to put himself in front of casting directors? It goes back to 2005 when he was walking with his best friend, Megan. He asked her what the craziest thing he could do to get on "Survivor" would be. Walk across America, she said.

On Oct. 28, 2006, Megan passed away from a brain aneurysm.

"It was just one of those things in life that's not supposed to happen, happened," Insco said.

Suddenly, what had seemed like a goofy idea of a cross-country trek was something Insco had to do, he said.

So, he persisted. But he's been rejected by the show numerous times.

"Truth be told, I might be the biggest reject in 'Survivor' history," Insco said.

But he'd rather fail than do nothing at all.

The lack of live finales seemed like an impassable roadblock to his goal. Until he heard there was an open casting call on the opposite end of Ohio. He's averaged about 20 miles a day on his walk to Put-in-Bay.

Years of rejection have hardened him to the emotional blow of being turned down. Insco documents his various attempts to get on "Survivor" in daily vlogs on his YouTube channel, with a positive attitude in tow.

Insco's planned-out walk landed him in Put-in-Bay on Wednesday, where he said he's looking to explore the sights the island has to offer before putting his game face on for Thursday's casting call.

And no, he's not turning right around and walking back to Cincinnati after he auditions. Insco said friends visiting Cedar Point will be able to drive him home.