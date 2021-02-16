Man using ATV to plow is struck by vehicle, killed in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — (Note: Video above is from Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn's interview during Tuesday's Level 3 snow emergency.)
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn confirms that one person is dead after a crash in Troy Township this morning.
This happened on Bradner Road near Fremont Pike just before 8:30 a.m.
Deputies say that 48-year-old Edwardo Torres was using an ATV to plow snow when his ATV collided with a BMW.
Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.
