Man using ATV to plow is struck by vehicle, killed in Wood County

Edwardo Torres, 48, was killed when his ATV and a BMW collided on Bradner Road.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn confirms that one person is dead after a crash in Troy Township this morning.

This happened on Bradner Road near Fremont Pike just before 8:30 a.m.

Deputies say that 48-year-old Edwardo Torres was using an ATV to plow snow when his ATV collided with a BMW.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.