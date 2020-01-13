TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is working to identify a man who allegedly stole a pack of cigarettes from a local convenient store.

The incident happened on December 31, 2019 at the 7-Eleven located on Upton Avenue.

Police say when the suspect entered the store, he reached into his waistband as if he had a weapon. He then demanded employees to open the register. He later fled with pack a of cigarettes.

Police are describing the suspect as a white male.

There are no reported injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

