The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on North Summit Street in Point Place.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A dirt bike rider was sent to the hospital on Sunday evening after a crash in Point Place.

Police say the man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the corner of 131st and North Summit St. around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the dirt bike and car collided.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.