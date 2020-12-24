Man taken to hospital after early morning Christmas Eve shooting in north Toledo

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after an early morning Christmas Eve shooting in north Toledo.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Greenbelt Apartments on Walnut St.

Police say the victim got into an altercation with someone outside of the apartment complex, who then shot him.

The victim was able to make it back to his mother's apartment and called for help.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his midsection. His condition is unknown at this time.