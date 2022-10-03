Man sustains life-threatening injuries following crash in north Toledo

Pedro Cedillo, 26, was transported to a hospital in serious condition following a crash Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Oct. 2, Toledo Police were dispatched to the scene of a car accident in north Toledo. The incident occurred on Mulberry St. near Russell St just before 11:00 p.m.

Toledo Police determined that Pedro Cedillo, 26, was traveling southbound on Mulberry St. at Russell St. when he went over a curb and sidewalk before striking a tree.

Cedillo was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

