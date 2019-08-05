TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is in the hospital with injuries of severe trauma after a crash with a concrete truck early Wednesday morning, police say.

The crash happened on Talmadge Road at the I-475 overpass around 1:25 a.m.

Police say the driver of the car was exiting the WB I-475 ramp onto Talmadge and collided with an oncoming cement truck.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be rescued by fire crews.

The Talmadge Road overpass and the exit ramps were shut down while officials investigated the crash.