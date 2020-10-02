ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A California man is dead after being hit by a car as he was trying to cross US Route 250 in Perkins Township in Erie County on Sunday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dennis Mahutga, 59, of Corning, CA was crossing US 250 at Kalahari Drive on foot when he was hit by an SUV.

Troopers say Amanda Horvath, 39, of Milan was driving south on US 250 when she struck Mr. Mahutga.

According to OSHP, Mahutga was attempting to cross 250 from Kalahari to the Hy-Miler gas station.

Horvath was uninjured.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 250 had to be closed for about 2 hours for the investigation.

