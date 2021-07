A suspect has been arrested. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was stabbed and another was arrested after an incident in south Toledo.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sanders Dr. near Neal.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed, and one person is under arrest for the assault.

Officers are walking up and down the street looking for evidence; a detective is also at the scene.