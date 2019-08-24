Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in west Toledo Friday night.
This happened at Wood Ridge Apartments on McCord just before midnight.
According to police, the victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital.
Six people were detained at the scene. However, nobody has been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to bring you the latest.
