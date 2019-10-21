DELTA, Ohio — Steven Sharp, his mom and two sisters walk by the cemetery while taking family walks together. But about a year ago, they discovered something troubling.

Sharp said he found a grave without a headstone. He didn't know who was buried there. But it didn't matter.

"I took a picture and posted it on Facebook. I got in touch with the family and reached out, and asked them about why they didn't have a gravestone," he said.

Sharp learned the heartbreaking story of the Wyse family. The person buried in the unmarked grave was Devon Wyse. Through his five siblings, Sharp learned their father had passed away and so did their mother from terminal cancer.

When Wyse died a year ago, the siblings couldn't afford to pay for a gravestone.

"He deserved a gravestone and I wanted to make that happen. It took a lot of work. I talked to multiple places and I finally got connected with one and we finally made it happen," he said.

Sharp hopes his act of kindness will inspire others to be kind.

"Something like this means the world to people. We want others to catch on and get people to do it."

MORE FROM WTOL:

Anti-Defamation League reports Pittsburgh synagogue massacre led to string of attack plots

Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple to debut at grocery stores

Community raises money for family of 4-year-old boy battling stage 4 cancer