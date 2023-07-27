Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday

Police said the man told them someone shot at him from a Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was injured when he was shot in the leg in north Toledo early Thursday, Toledo police said.

The 43-year-old victim is a homeless man, according to a police report.

Officers found him near the intersection of North Ontario and Magnolia streets shortly after 1 a.m.. They had been sent to the location for a report of a person shot.

Police said the victim gave them conflicting answers about where he had been when he was shot, but he told officers that someone in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows shot him.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Toledo Police Department detectives are investigating.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.