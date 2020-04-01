TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a person was shot at the Pinewood Place Apartments on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m.

Police say a man in his 60s was shot in the knee.

He is expected to be okay.

Another man was taken into custody by police at the scene but officers say it was not related to the shooting.

