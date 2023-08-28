Man shot early Sunday near Toledo's Greenbelt Place Apartments

Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital early Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday along Walnut Street near the Greenbelt Place Apartments.

Toledo police responded to a report of gunfire from the city's ShotSpotter system in the 800 block of Walnut Street around 1 a.m..

Officers found shell casings, which they collected at the scene, but no victim, according to a report from TPD Monday.

Around the same time officers were alerted to a gunshot wound victim who had walked into Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Officers found a 29-year-old man at the hospital who told them he'd been shot near the location officers had investigated.

Police said the man refused to cooperate further with officers.

TPD detectives are investigating the case.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.