Man shot at Oak Hill apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is in the hospital after a shooting at a west Toledo apartment complex Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Oak Hill apartments on Hill Ave. across from Keyser Elementary.

Police say the man was found outside the apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police had two people detained in front of the complex as they worked to figure out what happened.