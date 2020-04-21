TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot after accidentally walking into the wrong apartment in east Toledo.

The man lives in one of the apartments in a complex on Fourth St. and Steadman.

Police say the man mistakenly entered the wrong apartment and was shot by an occupant who thought he was an intruder.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso area. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they questioned the shooter and no charges are being filed at this time.

Police say the shooter does not want to press charges against the man he believed to be an intruder.