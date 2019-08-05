TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is in the hospital with severe injuries after a crash with a concrete truck early Wednesday morning, police say.

The crash happened on Talmage Road at the I-475 overpass around 1:25 a.m.

Police say 24-year-old James Hollis was exiting the WB I-475 ramp onto Talmage when he failed to maintain control as he attempted to turn onto NB Talmage, instead driving into the SB and hitting an oncoming cement truck.

Hollis was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be rescued by fire crews.

Police say the driver of the concrete truck was not injured.

The Talmadge Road overpass and the exit ramps were shut down while officials investigated the crash.