TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man will spend 35 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor.

Lawrence Jones, 32, plead guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say Jones met a minor who had run away from home through social media and took her to a home on Coventry Ave. in January.

Police say he took nude photos of her and posted them online, offering commercial sex acts in the Toledo area.

According to court documents, the minor performed about 25 commercial sex acts will all of the money going to Jones.

“This defendant preyed on a vulnerable child for his own financial gain,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “We will continue to work to prosecute people who treat children like property.”

Jones was also ordered to pay $17,656 in restitution and other assessments.