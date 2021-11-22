Man responsible for the death of a 60-year-old Toledoan pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Dorian Yates was scheduled to being his trial Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday Dorian Yates was scheduled to go on trial for the death of a 60-year-old Toledo man, but Yates instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Yates was charged for the murder of 60-year-old Keith McVicker. Instead of going to trial, Yates took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Yates will be sentenced on Dec. 15.

McVicker died in April from injuries he sustained during an assault in an east Toledo Bar. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered McVicker had been assaulted. He refused treatment for his injuries. However, two days later, on April 29, McVicker was found dead in his home.

An autopsy was performed and McVicker's death was ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner.