Man recovering after central Toledo shooting

Detectives credit quick police response in the arrest of the shooter.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is recovering in the hospital after a central Toledo shooting overnight.

The shooting happened on Pinewood near Hawley in central Toledo.

Police say the man was hanging out with a group of people outside of a home when the suspect arrived, who was known to the victim.

The victim and the suspect had issues with one another, leading to the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect. was arrested.