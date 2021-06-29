Man recovering after central Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is recovering in the hospital after a central Toledo shooting overnight.
The shooting happened on Pinewood near Hawley in central Toledo.
Police say the man was hanging out with a group of people outside of a home when the suspect arrived, who was known to the victim.
The victim and the suspect had issues with one another, leading to the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect. was arrested.
Detectives credit quick police response in the arrest of the shooter.