Toledo police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Michael David Goins has not been seen by friends or family since Sept. 14. Goins' fiancee last saw him leaving the house, but he never returned.

Goins is a diabetic and did not take his medication with him when he left.

Toledo Police Department Missing Adult: Michael David Goins has not been seen by his friends and family since 9/14/19. He was last seen by his fiancee leaving the house and never returned. Mr. Goins is a diabetic and did not...

If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: Police looking for missing Hancock Co. man last seen on Sept. 11

RELATED: Michigan State Police searching for missing man