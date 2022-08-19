Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.

The 79-year-old man is believed to have fallen into the River Raisin, the Monroe Public Safety Department said.

MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department.

The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and along the shoreline.

The man was last seen on his boat at approximately 11:30 a.m. The boat was found still running at the dock with personal items still in the boat by witnesses, MPSD said.

The Monroe and Frenchtown fire departments and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team are deployed to search.

