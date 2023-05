John Rowe, 86, is missing from the 5900 block of Atwell Road. He was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt, blue jeans and a blue Air Force hat.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking the public for help in locating a man missing from west Toledo.

John Rowe, 86, is missing from the 5900 block of Atwell Road, according to a missing person notice posted on social media Tuesday night. He was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt, blue jeans and a blue Air Force hat. He does not currently have facial hair.

There are concerns for his safety, police said.

Call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you have any information.

Missing Adult: John Rowe, 86, is missing from the 5900 blk of Atwell. He was last seen wearing a Grey Flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a blue Air Force hat. There are concerns for his safety. Anyone with information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/8rHqv940kI — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) May 31, 2023