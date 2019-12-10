TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and family are searching for a Toledo man who has been missing for almost a week.

Brett Bunting was last seen Sunday, October 6 walking down Broadway Avenue near Walbridge Park at 9:30 a.m.

He was wearing black sweatpants, a black Monster hoodie as well as a red and black Ohio State hat.

Bunting had recently been involved a car accident and has a broken nose and may have black eyes. He is described has being 6'3" tall and around 240 lbs. Bunting has blond hair and blue eyes.

Family gathered at The Docks on Saturday afternoon to search for him.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Denise at 419-245-3321 or his parents at 419-486-9908.

