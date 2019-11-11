FOSTORIA, Ohio — A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through the city of Fostoria and Wood County overnight.

Fostoria police reported to the 900 block of Leonard Street after a call came in for a suspicious male with a vehicle that was looking into houses.

Police then found a vehicle matching the description from the complaint in the area and made an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Police say that's when 33-year-old Quentin D. Sims, the driver of the vehicle, attempted to drive head-on to a police cruiser and led police on a chase through Fostoria and into Wood County.

Sims eventually crashed in a field and was assisted by Wood County deputies. He then was taken to a local hospital after complaining of injuries due to the crash.

Sims was treated and later transported to the Seneca County Jail.

He is currently being held for burglary and eluding police charges.