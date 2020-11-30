Police: Suspect on the run after stealing vehicle, leading officers on chase

Police say the suspect fled from the scene and has not yet been found.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A man led law enforcement officers on a chase after stealing a vehicle from a Bowling Green car dealership Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident started with Bowling Green Police after they responded to a breaking and entering call to a local dealership.

Police say a white male stole one of the vehicles and led police on a chase starting on North Main Street.

OSHP says state troopers happened to be in the area of State Route 25 and 582 when the suspect vehicle went eastbound on 582 at a high rate of speed.

Troopers tried to catch up to the vehicle but were unable too. Troopers relayed information to Perrysburg Township police, who picked up the chase but terminated it on I-75 near mile marker 190.

Around 12:13 a.m., police received a call that the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash on I-75 near mile post I-83.

Troopers responded to the scene, along with Bowling Green Police and the Wood County Sheriff's office.

Police say the suspect vehicle hit a southbound vehicle; no one was injured and the suspect had fled from the scene.