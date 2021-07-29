Man killed, woman hospitalized after being struck by car while crossing Holland Sylvania Road

The man and woman were hit while crossing in front of Jed's Grill on Holland Sylvania Avenue. The man died at the scene and the woman's condition is unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was killed and a woman injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street late Wednesday in west Toledo.

The two were crossing Holland Sylvania Avenue in front of Jed's Grill just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by an oncoming car, according to officers on the scene. The man died at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital and her current condition is unknown.

Holland Sylvania Avenue was closed between Bancroft Street and Parkstone Drive while crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured and there is no word if charges will be filed.