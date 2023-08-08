Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Providence Twp. early Tuesday

Crews on scene worked to extricate the driver who was pronounced dead on scene.

PROVIDENCE, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehichle crash on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road in Providence Township Tuesday morning.

According to officials on scene, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4:30 a.m. when the driver hit a power pole and then a tree.

Crews on scene worked to extricate the driver who was pronounced dead on scene.

Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road is temporarily closed near Barnett Avenue so crews can clean up the crash site.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.