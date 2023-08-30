Man killed in Monroe County I-75 crash

James Delikta, 46, of Mount Clemens in the greater Detroit area, was pronounced dead at the scene of crash in the early hours of Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — A Michigan man was killed in a crash on I-75 in Monroe County in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

James Delikta, 46, of Mount Clemens in the greater Detroit area, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in a crash just before 3:30 a.m. on I-75 in LaSalle Township, north of South Otter Creek Road.

According to the sheriff's office, Delikta was riding a motorcycle northbound on the interstate when he rear-ended another vehicle. Delikta was ejected from his motorcycle and came to rest in the roadway where he was struck by another vehicle.

Delikta was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed is a contributing factor, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is under investigation by members of the sheriff's office. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7541.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.