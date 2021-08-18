Man killed in crash with dump truck in Wood County

The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man died Wednesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck in Wood County's Milton Township.

Wood County Sheriff's deputies were first to arrive at the scene at around 10:30 a.m. at Custar and Mermill roads. The dump truck and a 1995 Honda Accord were both in a ditch upon their arrival.

Thomas Bergman, of Custar, was the driver of the Honda and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, Bergman failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the dump truck westbound on Mermill. The driver of the truck, Thomas Goetz, of Oak Harbor, was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.