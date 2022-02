The crash happened on Sunday afternoon under the I-75 overpass coming into downtown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have identified the man who was killed in a crash at the downtown entrance to the Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday afternoon.

Durrell Benson, 36, of Toledo, was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving struck one of the piers under the 1-75 overpass around 3 p.m.

Benson was entrapped in the car and had to be extricated after the coroner arrived on the scene.

The Anthony Wayne Trail was closed down much of the afternoon.