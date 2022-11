Thomas Sajna, 50, was pronounced dead at the hospital after his semi-truck went off the road on I-75 and struck the Hanthorn Road overpass bridge support in Lima.

LIMA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a semi-truck he was driving struck the support of an overpass bridge in Lima just after noon on Wednesday.

Thomas Sajna, 50, was driving southbound on I-75 when he went off the left side of the road and struck the support for the Hanthorn Road overpass, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sajna was pronounced dead at the Lima Memorial Hospital.