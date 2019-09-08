HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Henry County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on TR O4 in Damascus Township around 5:20 a.m.

Police say 34-year-old Shane Hall from Montpelier failed to negotiate a curve in the road that winds around the Hockman Cemetery on the north side of the Village of McClure.

Police say Hall traveled off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment and went into the cemetery and hit several headstones before coming to rest in the cemetery.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.