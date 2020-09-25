Man killed in Huron motorcycle crash

A woman also suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash.

HURON, Ohio — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Huron Thursday night.

The three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 2 near the Bogart Road overpass around 8:20 p.m.

Police say Christopher Cannon of Cleveland was driving a Ford Ranger eastbound on SR 2 when when his right rear tire blew out, causing him to lose control and hit a guardrail. Cannon's vehicle then spun back onto the road and partially blocked both lanes of traffic.

Police say John Corbin of Huron was riding a Harley Davidson Street Glide eastbound on SR 2 when he hit Cannon's vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle. Police say Corbin was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.